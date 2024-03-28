Former Niagara County legislator pleads guilty to tire slashing outside Lockport tavern

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 58-year-old William J. Collins, Sr. of Lockport pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree harassment.

The district attorney's office said that on October 26, 2023, Collins slashed a tire on the victim's pickup truck outside of atavern on the 600 block of West Avenue in the City of Lockport. In November 2023, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office submitted a petition requesting that the court appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case due to Collins' position as Niagara County Legislator.

Collins was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and was ordered to serve 50 hours of community service and pay a $225 fine.