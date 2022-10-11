Former Niagara County Court Judge Michael Murphy passes away at age 70

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Niagara County Court Judge Michael Murphy passed away Monday at the age of 70 after a short illness.

Murphy worked 16 years as the longest-serving District Attorney in Niagara County history. As District Attorney, Murphy developed a model domestic

violence program for the state.

Murphy was elected as a judge for Niagara County Court in 2008 and was re-elected for a second term in 2017.

Murphy was a longtime Lockport resident and a founding member of the Niagara County Coalition of Race (Racial Acceptance and Cultural Equality.)

Murphy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gail, their three children, and four grandchildren.

