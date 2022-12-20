Former NFTA bus driver sentenced for committing workers' compensation fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 53-year-old Antoinette Laney of Kenmore was sentenced Monday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to five years years of probation.

The district attorney's office said while working for the NFTA, Laney claimed she was unable to work as a bus driver and between September 2018 and February 2020 she fraudulently obtained over $30,000 in pay through workers’ compensation benefits by misrepresenting the nature and extent of her injuries. She initially claimed she was unable to work due to a right knee injury but later changed the claim to lower back and left knee injury.

According to the district attorney's office, while collecting worker's compensation Laney also performed work through Instacart and eBay.

Laney pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny in September and signed a Confession of Judgment to pay full restitution to the NFTA.