Former NFTA bus driver pleads guilty to grand larceny in connection to workers' compensation fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 53-year-old Antoinette Laney of Kenmore pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny.

The district attorney's office said while working for the NFTA, Laney claimed she was unable to work as a bus driver and between September 2018 and February 2020 she fraudulently obtained over $30,000 in pay through workers’ compensation benefits by misrepresenting the nature and extent of her injuries.

According to the district attorney's office, while collecting worker's compensation Laney also performed work through Instacart and eBay.

As part of her guilty plea today, Laney agreed to pay full restitution to the NFTA. She faces a maximum of four years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19. She was released on her own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

“I want the residents of Erie County to know that lying to collect workers’ compensation or other labor-related benefits is a crime and you will be required to pay back any illegally obtained funds. Thank you to the Inspector General’s Office for their work in this investigation." - Erie County DA John Flynn