Former New York State corrections officer sentenced for production of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Michael Regan of Amherst, who was convicted of two counts of production of child pornography, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, lifetime supervised release, and ordered to register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Regan was a New York State corrections officer from 2007 until he was arrested by the FBI in 2020.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that in August 2020, Regan took multiple sexually explicit photos of Minor Victim 1, an infant, using his cell phone. In addition, Regan solicited, enticed, and directed a 13-year-old girl to produce sexually explicit images for him during communications over the social media application TextNow. Regan then met Minor Victim 2 to engage in sexual contact and after the sexual contact, Regan instructed the victim not to tell anyone, or he would come to her house.