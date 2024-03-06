Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo subpoenaed by House panel over COVID-era handling of nursing homes

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKBW) — A congressional subcommittee subpoenaed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo concerning his administration’s handling of nursing homes — according to documents first obtained by ABC News.

That house subcommittee is investigating how the country responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC News reports the subcommittee is seeking to question the former governor over instructing nursing homes to admit recovering COVID-19-positive patients from hospitals. The subpoena was signed by Republican Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the Oversight Committee, and it requests a May 24 deposition in Washington.



According to ABC News, in a statement on Tuesday, Cuomo's spokesperson said the subpoena was "an obvious press charade" and said that Congress is "play[ing] politics with Covid and weaponiz[ing] people's pain and loss of loves ones."

ABC News obtained a copy of a letter from Cuomo's attorney Rita Galvin to the committee, which said in part "To be clear, Governor Cuomo has been and remains cooperative."

Congressman Nick Langworthy tells 7 News Cuomo needs to be held accountable for his actions.

"And he needs to answer questions as to how he came to that conclusion. Because he ultimately wrote a death warrant for so many seniors in New York," Langworthy said. "Andrew Cuomo needs to be put in a hot seat. He needs to be asked the difficult questions. As to why these decisions were made. Why did you put COVID positive patients into nursing homes?"

7 News reached out to Governor Kathy Hochul's office but has not yet heard back.