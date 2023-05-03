Former Lewiston and Youngstown police officer pleads guilty to official misconduct charge

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a former Lewiston Police Department and Youngstown Police Department officer has pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct.

The district attorney's office said an investigation determined that on numerous occasions over a three-year period, James F. Ullery clocked in and was working as an officer in Lewiston while also clocked in at Youngstown and collected wages from both departments for the same hours.

“The Village of Youngstown maintains a small police force where officers often work alone. Officer Ullery was trusted by the Village to honestly report his time on duty. Unfortunately he took advantage of this trust and collected wages from Youngstown for time when he was actually working, and collecting wages, from the Town of Lewiston Police Department.” - Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman

According to the district attorney's office, Ullery pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $4,069.80 in restitution to the Village of Youngstown. In addition, he agreed to not seek future employment as a police officer. He was sentenced to a conditional discharge and a $250 fine.