Former jail deputy sentenced to probation for promoting prostitution while off-duty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Erie County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy has been sentenced for promoting prostitution while off-duty.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wallace Waliczek. 55 of Lancaster, was sentenced in Lancaster Town Court to three years of probation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Waliczek's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The district attorney's office said an investigation into Waliczek began following the arrest of his wife, Melissa A. Waliczek, 32 of Lancaster. She was arrested on August 16, 2019 and charged with one count of prostitution after she allegedly posted an online advertisement seeking money in exchange for sexual relations.

According to the district attorney's office, an undercover officer with the Lancaster Police Department responded and arranged a meeting at a parking lot on Transit Road near William Street and the evidence showed Wallace was present at the time and observed the transaction while sitting in another vehicle. Wallace, who was employed as a jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, was off-duty at the time of the crime.

He pleaded guilty to one count of promoting prostitution in the fourth degree in January.

The case against Melissa Waliczek remains pending in human trafficking court.