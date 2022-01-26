Former jail deputy pleads guilty to promoting prostitution while off-duty

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Erie County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy has pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution while off-duty.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wallace Waliczek, 55 of Lancaster, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lancaster Town Court to one count of promoting prostitution in the fourth degree. He pleaded guilty to the only charge against him on the day before his jury trial was set to begin.

An investigation into Waliczek began following the arrest of his wife, Melissa A. Waliczek, 32 of Lancaster. She was arrested on August 16, 2019 and charged with one count of prostitution after she allegedly posted an online advertisement seeking money in exchange for sexual relations. The district attorney's office said an undercover officer with the Lancaster Police Department responded and arranged a meeting at a parking lot on Transit Road near William Street and the evidence showed Wallace was present at the time and observed the transaction while sitting in another vehicle.

At the time Wallace Waliczek was employed as a jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and was off-duty. He faces a maximum of one year in jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5. He remains released on his own recognizance as the charge in a non-qualifying for bail.

The case against Melissa Waliczek remains pending in Human Trafficking Court.