Former hostage and Batavia resident Terry Anderson dies

BATAVIA, NY (WKBW) — Terry Anderson, the Associated Press correspondent who became one of America’s longest-held hostages, has died.

Anderson, who grew up here in Batavia, was snatched from a street in war-torn Lebanon in 1985 and was held for nearly seven years.

For most of that time he was tortured and chained to a wall.

He later wrote about his experiences in the best-selling memoir, Den of Lions.

We don't know exactly how he died.

According to the AP, after returning to the United States in 1991, Anderson gave public speeches, taught journalism at several prominent universities and operated a couple of restaurants.

The AP says he also struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, won millions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets after a federal court concluded that country played a role in his capture.

He later lost most of that money to bad investments.

He filed for bankruptcy in 2009.

Terry Anderson was 76 years old.