Former Grand Island man pleads guilty to stealing money from 2 Erie County Catholic churches

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 63-year-old Keith M. Call, formerly of Grand Island, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

The district attorney's office says Call admitted to stealing $23,408.63 from St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church of Swormville between May 2024 and August 2025, by taking money from multiple fundraisers and buying a gas credit card without the parish's permission.

Call also admitted to stealing $59,043.27 from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in Williamsville between May 2025 and August 2025, by issuing checks made payable to himself for expenses related to his employment at the church.

According to the district attorney's office, the thefts were discovered during an audit that was started after Call resigned in August 2025. He has since paid $82,451.90 in restitution to both parishes.

Call faces up to 4 years in prison. He was released and will be sentenced at a later date.