Former Gow School administrator pleads guilty to child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 51-year-old Matthew Fisher, a former administrator at the Gow School in South Wales, has pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, between June 2022 and November 2023, Fisher lived on campus while employed at the Gow School, and he used hidden cameras to create and attempt to create videos of at least five minor males engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Investigators said they seized several of Fisher’s electronic devices and found child pornography depicting the five minor males and other yet-to-be-identified minor individuals.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. Attorney's office said sentencing would be scheduled at a later date.