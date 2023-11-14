Former Gow School administrator facing possession of child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 50-year-old Matthew Fisher of South Wales has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on October 15 Fisher turned his school-owned laptop into the IT Department due to an issue with the keyboard. Just over a week later an IT employee was notified of a “Low Severity Alert” on the laptop and while searching allegedly recovered files, which included links such as “Neverland” and “lost boys.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the IT employee accessed one of the web pages which depicted naked boys under the age of 10 conducting sexual acts on each other. The employee put the files on a thumb drive and notified the head of the school.

The thumb drive was turned over to the FBI and the Western New York Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory. Images of child pornography were allegedly recovered from the thumb drive. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the images have timestamps that range from January 2019 through September 2023 and some of the images allegedly appear to be from a covert camera and depict clothed, male children in a bedroom believed to be on campus of The Gow School.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Fisher has been terminated from his position at the school. He made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and is being held pending a detention hearing on Friday.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The school released the following statement: