Former Girl Scouts leader pleads guilty for sexually abusing two child victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former North Tonawanda Girl Scouts leader has pleaded guilty for sexually abusing two child victims.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Marty M. Walton pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

The district attorney's office said between March 27, 2020 and May 9, 2020, Walton, who previously worked as a scout leader for Girls Scouts of Western New York, engaged in sexual conduct with two child victims at a location in the Town of Amherst. Both victims were known to Walton.

Walton continues to be held without bail and he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 24. Temporary orders of protection remain in effect for both victims.