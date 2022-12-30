Former fire department recruit pleads guilty to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that 26-year-old Jordan X. Ernest of Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

On July 1, 2022, Ernest left the scene of a fire that involved his vehicle on Elk Street in Buffalo. Ernest gave a sworn statement to police then gave a contradicting sworn statement to the Buffalo Fire Department on July 6, 2022.

The district attorney's office said Ernest was permitted to plead guilty to the reduced charge on the condition that he complete an alcohol and drug treatment program.