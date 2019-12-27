TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Friday a former executive and council president with the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America has been arrested for sexual conduct with child victims.

57-year-old Michael Meyers of the Town of Boston is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with a juvenile victim, starting when the victim was 11-years-old, from December 2015 to August 2019.

Meyers also allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a second juvenile victim starting when the victim was 13-years-old, from May 2016 to September 2019.

The incidents occurred in the Town of Boston and Town of Hamburg.

Meyers faces the following charges:

• One count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, class “D” felony

• One count of sexual abuse in the first degree, class “D” felony

• Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class “A” misdemeanors

• Two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, class “A” misdemeanors

• One count of sexual abuse in the third degree, Class “B” misdemeanor

While being investigated Meyers served on the executive board and previously served as president for the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The district attorney's office says these allegations are not associated with his role but the Boy Scouts of America took immediate action to prevent his further participation in the organization.

The Boy Scouts of America released this statement Friday:

Boy Scouts of America Statement

Meyers was released on his own recognizance and orders of protection were issued on behalf of both victims. He is due back in Town of Boston Court on January 13th at 6 p.m.

He faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted on all charges.