BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Erie County Legislator Mike Fitzpatrick has died, according Rep. Brian Higgins (N.Y.-26) office.

Mike Fitzpatrick was a legendary figure in Buffalo and national labor, civic, and political circles. Both as a longtime county legislator and as a leader with the Ironworkers union, Mike influenced development in Buffalo for more than a generation and left fingerprints on dozens of downtown projects that served as building blocks for what we see today. A beloved son of South Buffalo, Mike was always true to his neighborhood roots, and leaves behind a legacy of accomplishments that few will equal. We offer our deepest condolences to Mike’s wife Nancy, his children Nancy, Noelle, Maureen, Michael, and William, and his entire extended family. Rep. Brian Higgins

Fitzpatrick, a Democrat from South Buffalo, served as Erie County Legislator for Erie County's 2nd District from 1977-2001.