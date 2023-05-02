Former Erie County jail deputy pleads guilty to sex crimes involving two female victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a former Erie County jail deputy pleaded guilty to one count of criminal misconduct and one count of criminal contempt in the second degree.

Between March and May 2019, the defendant, 42-year-old Robert Dee failed to report inappropriate conduct with a female inmate. The conduct occurred while Dee was a deputy at the Erie County Holding Center.

Dee solicited and received the inmate's phone number while she was incarcerated at the holding center.

After the inmate was released from the holding center, Dee attempted to call her by phone, which violates a protocol that requires a deputy to report any contact with a former inmate.

In January 2022, Erie County Sheriff's deputies responded to Dee's home in Eden after receiving a 911 call. Deputies found a female victim inside Dee's home.

An order of protection was previously issued on the victim's behalf, which prohibited Dee from having any contact with the victim.

Dee was later fired from his position with the Erie County Sheriff's Office in May 2022. Dee signed an official resignation letter and agrees to not seek arbitration regarding his employment with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Dee will face a maximum of one year in jail when he is sentenced on July 24, 2023. He remains released on previously posted bail.