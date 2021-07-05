Former Erie County Executive Dennis Gorski passes away at 76

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is some sad news from the world of local politics.

Dennis Gorski died Sunday at his home in Cheektowaga.

Gorski was the first democrat to be elected Erie County Executive, and was the first elected to three terms in office between 1988 and 1999.

According to a report in the Buffalo News, Gorski suffered from Parkinson's Disease, which he developed from exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.

Gorski was a Captain in the Marines.

He was 76 years old.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown released the following statement on the passing of Gorski.

"I am saddened by the news that former Erie County Executive Dennis Gorski passed away. I worked for Dennis from 1988 to 1995 as Director of the Division of Equal Employment Opportunity. He cared deeply about the people of Erie County and made our community better. He was very efficient in the management of Erie County government and worked to diversify the County workforce. He supported me throughout my service as an elected official. I extend my deepest condolences to Dennis's wife Mary Jo and the entire Gorski family. He will be sorely missed."

Congressman Brian Higgins also released the following statement.

"Dennis Gorski was a man of honor and commitment to public service. From his days in Vietnam as a young soldier to his legislative service, to 12 trailblazing years as Erie County Executive to his final years as Cheektowaga Town Justice, Dennis spent the entirety of his adult life in service to the people and the community he loved so dearly. Our deepest condolences go out to Dennis' wife Mary Jo, his children and grandchildren, and his many friends and extended family members"