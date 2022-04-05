Former Erie County corrections officer pleads guilty to providing dangerous contraband to inmate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Erie County corrections officer has pleaded guilty to providing dangerous contraband to an inmate.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Jason C. Stachowski, 48 of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Buffalo City Court to one count of promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a class D felony.

According to the DA's office, in December 2021 the Erie County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip regarding an inmate who was in possession of a cell phone at the Erie County Correctional Facility. A search was conducted and a cell phone and a phone charger. were found. An investigation determined Stachowski, while working as a corrections officer, provided the cell phone to an inmate.

The district attorney's office said the case remains pending in Buffalo Veterans Court and upon successful completion of the program, the charge will be reduced to one count of promoting prison contraband in the second degree, a class a misdemeanor. Stachowski remains released on his own recognizance.