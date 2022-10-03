Former Eckhardt building will soon renovate into a multimillion-dollar affordable housing project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local developer invested the former Eckhardt building on Broadway Street into a multimillion-dollar project to bring affordable housing to the City of Buffalo.

The Cedarland Development Group has invested in a multi-million dollar project to have affordable apartments in the 39,000-square-foot building on the corner of Broadway in the City of Buffalo.

Some living in the area say they hope this project will bring the neighborhood back to life.

“I’ve been living in this neighborhood for thirty years, and I’ve seen it go down,” says resident Patricia Shelp. “I’ve seen it come back, and I’m seeing that it’s trying to come back.”

Councilman Mitch Nowakowski tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that there will be living units in the building, retail businesses, and others on the first floor.

“As these units come in, these developers know that there’s going to be children in them so there’s going to be a need for space for daycare,” he says. “And for childhood activities and that’s what they hope to bring in.”

Nowakowski says rent continues to spike, and this project will be a relief for many of low to median income.

“And affordable strictly low income. Affordability is usually a range area median index, Nowakowski says. "So this will begin to be affordable apartments for families and individuals that need housing."

The Cedarland Development Group couldn’t be reached for more information on the project.