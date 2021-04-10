Former East Aurora youth pastor facing federal child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former youth pastor from East Aurora is facing federal child pornography charges, after allegedly recording a 12-year-old girl changing in his camper while attending the Kingdom Bound Festival at Darien Lake in 2019.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York, 37-year-old Nathan Rogers allegedly told a 12-year-old girl who was attending his camp that she could change out of her wet clothes.

When the girl was finished, she allegedly saw an iPhone recording on the ledge, and discovered that it had been recording for 13 minutes.

According to documents, the girl also allegedly saw a second iPhone that was recording in the bed, and then told her mother what happened.

The mom then went to Darien Lake and called the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Rogers was then arrested, charged with Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree, convicted in Genesee County Court, and sentenced to five years of probation in December 2020, with the first six months to be served in jail.

A review allegedly recovered 24,017 picture files and 2,389 video files on the phone, some of which contained child pornography.

If convicted, Rogers faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.