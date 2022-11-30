Former dog daycare worker sentenced to jail time for beating dog to death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Jarrod Dillman of Buffalo was sentenced in State Supreme Court to six months in jail followed by five years of probation.

According to the district attorney's office, in August 2019 when Dillman was working as a dog daycare attendant at a business on Niagara Street in Buffalo he caused the death of a dog under his care. Dillman admitted to repeatedly kicking the dog and throwing the dog against a wall and a necropsy determined that the dog died as a result of blunt force trauma. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals in November 2019.

As part of his sentence, the judge issued a final order that prohibits him from owning or caring for any animals for the next 5 years.

The district attorney's office also said the day after pleading guilty to the crime above, Dillman attempted to rob a bank. He pleaded guilty in that case to one count of third-degree attempted robbery in February 2020. At the time of the plea, the judge that presided over both cases consented to Dillman participating in a judicial diversion program. He successfully completed the program and the court allowed him to withdraw his plea to the felony charge and instead plead guilty to one count of petit larceny.

Dillman was sentenced to 3 years of probation in that case, which will run concurrent to his sentence on the animal cruelty case.