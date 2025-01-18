Former Deputy Erie County Clerk sentenced to prison for stealing more than $320K in county funds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday afternoon former Deputy Erie County Clerk Alexander McDougall, 55, of Buffalo, was sentenced to between one year and four months and four years in prison.

As he was put in handcuffs and escorted out of court, a family member wept in the background.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said between April 2019 and June 2023, McDougall stole around $50,000 while working as the Deputy Clerk in the Registrar’s Division of the Erie County Clerk’s Office. Prosecutors said McDougall tried altering cashier reports and submitting fraudulent bank deposit tickets.

The total amount stolen is believed to be $320,159.33. McDougall pleaded guilty to felony counts of grand larceny and offering a false instrument in August 2024. At the time, former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said McDougall has a special needs child and a disabled wife and he allegedly used the money for daily living expenses for them.

As a condition of the plea, the defendant signed Confessions of Judgment to pay full restitution to Erie County and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

"On one hand, I do feel for Mr. McDougall and his family, but on the other hand he committed a serious crime," said Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane. "We prosecuted him to the fullest extent of the law. It's important that I point that out I think, because often the public doesn't understand we did not give him a reduced plea."

Authorities said McDougall was responsible for reviewing deposit slips. An audit found that McDougall deposited county funds into his own bank account, instead of the Erie County Clerk's account.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns wrote a victim impact statement to Judge Sheila DiTullio. It reads in part: