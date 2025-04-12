Former Congressman John LaFalce has died

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former New York Congressman John LaFalce has died at the age of 85, Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner confirmed to 7 News on Saturday.

He was born and raised in Buffalo and graduated from then Canisius College. He served in the United States Army during the war in Vietnam.

LaFalce spent over two decades as a U.S. Congressman, representing Western New York from 1975 to 200. Prior to that, he briefly served in the New York State Assembly and Senate.

7 News met with LaFalce in 2024 when President Jimmy Carter died. The two worked on getting federal funding for Love Canal in the 1970s.