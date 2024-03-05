Former Cheektowaga woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Kerisa J. Schmitt, formerly of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty last week in Cheektowaga Town Court to ten counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

The district attorney's office said that on December 14, 2023, officers from the SPCA Serving Erie County responded to Schmitt's residence on Colton Street to perform an animal welfare check and while outside of the home, officers saw numerous farm animals inside of a small garage in unsanitary conditions through a window.

Investigators later returned with Cheektowaga police to execute a search warrant.

According to the district attorney's office, Schmitt failed to provide necessary food, water and care to 156 farm and domestic animals on her property, which included:



117 chickens

18 ducks and geese

15 rabbits

Two goats

Two dogs

One cat

One pig

Below you can find a video from December when the animals were rescued.

SPCA Serving Erie County rescues over 150 animals from a property in Cheektowaga

The district attorney's office said prosecutors requested that the court sentence Schmitt, who relocated to West Virginia, to a period of probation. Schmitt received a one-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

As part of the plea, Schmitt was ordered to forfeit custody of all of her animals and the judge issued a “no animal” order, which prevents her from owning or caring for any animals for the next five years.