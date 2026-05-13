Former Cheektowaga strip club owner Peter Gerace Jr. sentenced on drug and sex trafficking charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Cheektowaga strip club owner Peter Gerace Jr. has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on drug and sex trafficking charges.

In December 2024, a jury found Gerace Jr., the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentleman’s Club in Cheektowaga, guilty on eight of nine counts brought against him. The jury convicted Gerace of conspiracy to defraud the United States, bribery, sex trafficking conspiracy, maintaining a drug-involved premises, narcotics conspiracy, witness tampering and distribution of cocaine. Jurors acquitted him of one charge of witness tampering.

Prosecutors said that between 2005 and 2019, Gerace conspired to defraud the U.S. and paid cash bribes to Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Joseph Bongiovanni. In exchange, Bongiovanni protected Gerace and used his position to prevent other members of law enforcement from conducting investigations into Gerace’s activities at Pharaoh’s.

In addition, prosecutors said that between 2006 and 2019, Gerace and others distributed cocaine, Adderall, marijuana, and heroin from Pharaoh’s. Officials said Gerace and others distributed the controlled substances and used other methods to coerce Pharaoh’s dancers to engage in sex acts.

In December 2024, former U.S. Attorney Trini Ross issued the following statement after Gerace was found guilty: