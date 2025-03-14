Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Buffalo teacher pleads guilty to attempted endangering the welfare of a child charge

DEMART.png
Erie County District Attorney's Office
DEMART.png
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Steven C. DeMart, of Amherst, pleaded guilty in Amherst Town Court to one count of attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

The DA said DeMart communicated with an adult, who he thought was a child, on multiple occasions through social media apps and also sent sexually explicit videos.

On May 28, 2024, DeMart attempted to meet with an individual who he believed to be a 13-year-old child, and the incident was reported to police the same day.

DeMart was working as a music teacher for the Buffalo Public School District and was suspended from his position after the incident was reported to the police.

He was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to surrender his teaching license.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app