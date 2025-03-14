Former Buffalo teacher pleads guilty to attempted endangering the welfare of a child charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Steven C. DeMart, of Amherst, pleaded guilty in Amherst Town Court to one count of attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

The DA said DeMart communicated with an adult, who he thought was a child, on multiple occasions through social media apps and also sent sexually explicit videos.

On May 28, 2024, DeMart attempted to meet with an individual who he believed to be a 13-year-old child, and the incident was reported to police the same day.

DeMart was working as a music teacher for the Buffalo Public School District and was suspended from his position after the incident was reported to the police.

He was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to surrender his teaching license.