Former Buffalo police officer sentenced in connection to two off-duty domestic violence incidents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Buffalo police officer has been sentenced in connection to two off-duty domestic violence incidents.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Keenan J. Redmon was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court Justice to three years of probation. As part of his sentence, Redmon was ordered to wear an ankle monitor device, abide by a curfew on weekdays and remain under house arrest on weekends.

According to the district attorney's office, in July 2021 Redmon subjected a female victim to physical contact by forcibly grabbing the back of her neck inside a restaurant on Hertel Avenue. In August 2021 Redmon also forced the same female victim into a bathroom and brandished what appeared to be a pistol while threatening her. The DA said he was unlawfully inside the victim's home at the time of the incident.

Redmon pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree menacing and one count of second-degree criminal trespass in May. Redmon, a former Buffalo police officer who was off-duty at the time of both incidents, resigned from the department the same day.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect for the next five years.