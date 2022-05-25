Former Buffalo police officer pleads guilty in connection to two off-duty domestic violence incidents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Buffalo police officer has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to two off-duty domestic violence incidents in 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Keenan J. Redmon pleaded guilty Tuesday in State Supreme Court to one count of assault in the third degree, one count of menacing in the second degree and one count of criminal trespass in the second degree.

According to the district attorney's office, in July 2021 Redmon subjected a female victim to physical contact by forcibly grabbing the back of her neck inside a restaurant on Hertel Avenue. In August 2021 Redmon also forced the same female victim into a bathroom and brandished what appeared to be a pistol while threatening her. THe DA said he was unlawfully inside the victim's home at the time of the incident.

Redmon, a Buffalo police officer who was off-duty at the time of both incidents, resigned from the Buffalo Police Department Tuesday.

An order of protection remains in place on behalf of the victim. Redmon faces a maximum of one year in jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15. He continues to remain released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.