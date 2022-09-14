Former Buffalo Police Department report technician sentenced for fraudulently collecting overtime pay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Buffalo Police Department report technician has been sentenced for fraudulently collecting overtime pay.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 54-year-old Monica Lalley was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to a one-year conditional discharge and was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. She also signed a Confession of Judgment to pay full restitution.

According to the district attorney's office, between March 23, 2020 and April 30, 2020, while working as a report technician for Buffalo police Lalley intentionally falsified her own payroll entries and fraudulently collected $1,034.00 in overtime pay. She was suspended after the falsified payroll entries were discovered and resigned prior to pleading guilty to the charge.

She pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct in June.