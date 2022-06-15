Watch
Former Buffalo Police Department report technician pleads guilty to fraudulently collecting overtime pay

Posted at 3:40 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 15:42:12-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Buffalo Police Department report technician has pleaded guilty to fraudulently collecting overtime pay.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announces that 54-year-old Monica Lalley pleaded guilty Wednesday, in Erie County Court to one count of official misconduct.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Lalley's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as she has pleaded guilty and was a public employee. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

According to the district attorney's office, between March 23, 2020 and April 30, 2020, while working as a report technician for Buffalo police Lalley intentionally falsified her own payroll entries and fraudulently collected $1,034.00 in overtime pay. She was suspended after the falsified payroll entries were discovered and resigned prior to pleading guilty to the charge.

As part of the plea, Lalley signed a confession of judgment to pay full restitution and faces a maximum of one year in jail when she is sentenced on September 14.

