Former Buffalo Fire Department Chaplain Father Joe Bayne passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has announced the passing of Father Joe Bayne.

Father Bayne led a life of service, running South Buffalo's Franciscan Center and serving as the Buffalo Department Chaplin for over 13 years before leaving the Buffalo Fire Department in 2018 for his own parish in Western Massachusetts.

His most recent position was at Our Lady of the Angels Province in Chicago as Associate Director of Formation for a Postulancy program.

In a Facebook post, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in part, "I will always be grateful for his words of comfort during difficult times, and warm blessings at joyful events. The example he set for all of us shines brightly."