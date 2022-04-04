Former Buffalo Bills DE Alex Carrington accused of DWI, criminal possession of a weapon in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Alex Carrington is facing multiple charges in connection to an incident in Lockport Monday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said around 1:30 a.m. Monday deputies initiated a traffic stop at 263 South Transit Road in Lockport for speed in zone and no headlight. According to the sheriff's office while interviewing the driver of the vehicle, former Buffalo Bills defensive end Alex Carrington, deputies noted signs of potential intoxication. Carrington allegedly refused all requests to exit the vehicle, was non-compliant and a gun magazine was allegedly observed in plain view in the pocket of the driver's side door.

According to the sheriff's office, Carrington allegedly attempted to start the vehicle which deputies thought was an attempt to flee and they were able to get him out of the vehicle by using a taser.

The sheriff's office said a loaded Glock handgun was observed concealed under his leg, next to the driver’s seat and two additional high capacity magazines were allegedly found in the vehicle.

Carrington was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility awaiting centralized arraignment on the following charges:

Criminal possession of a weapon 2nd

Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of governmental administration

Driving while intoxicated

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration

Several other NYS vehicle and traffic tickets

The Bills drafted Carrington in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played in 51 games across five seasons with the team and had four sacks and 60 tackles. His last season with the Bills was in 2015.