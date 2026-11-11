Former Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan charged after allegedly hitting pedestrians with truck, leaving scene

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly hitting two pedestrians with his truck.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the pedestrians were crossing Broadway in Tennessee when a pickup truck ran over both victims' feet and hit one of their legs.

According to the victims, Ryan stepped out of his truck to argue with them, got back in his truck and drove away.

Ryan, 63, has been charged with six misdemeanors, including leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give aid and failure to obey a traffic signal.

WATCH: Former Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan charged after hitting pedestrians with truck, leaving scene