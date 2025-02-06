Former Braymiller Market in Downtown Buffalo to become temporary police station

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The former Braymiller Market in Downtown Buffalo that shut down in December only three years after its grand opening will have new life as a temporary police station.

Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon announced Thursday evening that the Buffalo Police Department's B District Station will temporarily relocate to 225 Ellicott Street while work is happening at their permanent facility at Main and Tupper.

The mayor's office says the site on Ellicott was identified as the best available option due to its location, size, available parking and accessibility.

Scanlon says his administration is still working to find ways to offer fresh food at the 225 Ellicott site.

“Understanding the need for access to fresh food in downtown Buffalo, my administration is working to designate the front portion of 225 Ellicott Street as a fresh food distribution site," said Scanlon. "In partnership with Ellicott District Council Member Leah Halton-Pope, BURA, and potential food distribution providers, we are finalizing the details to ensure residents have continued access to quality food."

The permanent B District facility is undergoing a sewer main replacement and interior renovations over the next 10 to 12 months.