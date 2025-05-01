Former BPD officer found guilty of obstructing police investigation during Blizzard of '22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has found a former Buffalo police officer guilty of obstructing a police investigation during the Blizzard of '22.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 57-year-old Cariol J. Horne was found guilty of one count of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration after about 90 minutes of deliberation following a six-day trial. Horne was found not guilty of second-degree harassment, and a disorderly conduct charge was dismissed by Buffalo City Court Judge Tiffany Perry.

According to the DA, on December 25, 2022, Buffalo police officers observed two women place suspected stolen merchandise into a vehicle outside of a store on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue. The store was closed at the time due to the snowstorm, and the officers had responded to the store multiple times during their shift for reported looting.

The DA said the two women were handcuffed and seated on the ground because the officers were operating an unmarked detective vehicle that was not equipped to detain or transport suspects due to the snowstorm.

According to the DA, while the officers were investigating, Horne approached one of the officers and demanded that the suspects be removed from the ground. Horne then refused multiple commands by the officer to leave the area.

"The defendant prevented the officer from performing his official duties by means of intimidation, physical force and interference by continuing to argue with the officer, pointing her finger in his face and striking him once in the chest with her hand while refusing his commands. After being struck by the defendant, the officer grabbed the defendant’s jacket to detain her," the DA said in a release.

After the verdict, the DA said the defense counsel indicated intent to file a motion pursuant to Criminal Procedure Law 330.30 to set aside the verdict and the matter is scheduled for oral arguments before Judge Perry on June 16.

According to the DA, the People requested that Horne be released under supervision pending sentence. Judge Perry denied the request and continued her release under previously posted bail.