Former BPD officer accused of harassing officers investigating break-in on Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Buffalo police officer is accused of harassing police while investigating a break-in on Bailey Avenue.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 55-year-old Cariol Horne was arraigned Friday in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, one count of second-degree harassment and one count of disorderly conduct— a misdemeanor and two violations.

According to the district attorney's office, on December 25, 2022, officers were interviewing two suspects during an investigation into a break-in on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue when Horne allegedly attempted to prevent the officers from performing their official duties.

Horne is accused of demanding that the officers release the suspects before their investigation was complete and allegedly refused multiple orders by police to leave the area. Horne is also accused of pointing her finger in the face of one officer and pushing the officer during the incident.

Horne spoke to 7 News anchor Ed Drantch about the incident. She said she saw people sitting in the snow outside the store and an officer approached her and asked if he could help her. According to Horne, she told the officer the people needed to be taken out of the snow and the officer allegedly threatened to arrest her.

She is scheduled to return on March 2 for further proceedings and was released on her own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.