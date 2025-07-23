Former bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing over $1.8M from Amherst medical practice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 54-year-old Bonnie Bova of Lancaster pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of first-degree grand larceny and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

According to the DA, between September 22, 2017, and October 18, 2024, Bova stole $1,830,779.56 while working as a bookkeeper for a medical practice in the Town of Amherst. Bova issued checks from the medical practice to herself and concealed the theft by modifying computer records. The DA said Bova used the stolen money to pay her credit card bills and other personal expenses.

Bova was fired from her position in October 2024 after a company employee noticed an issue with a check and conducted an internal audit, which uncovered the theft.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to disclose the stolen money as additional income on her personal income taxes between 2019 and 2023.

According to the DA, as a condition of the plea, Bova signed a Confession of Judgment to pay full restitution to the victim. On Wednesday, her defense attorney submitted a check to pay back $600,000. She also signed a Confession of Judgment to pay an additional $97,561 in restitution to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

“This case is the highest theft amount prosecuted by this office in recent years. The defendant funneled money from her employer into her own bank account, stealing more than $1.8 million dollars to fund her out of control spending habits. In addition to paying back a portion of restitution, I am pleased to announce that she pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge, which carries a mandatory state prison sentence." - Erie County DA Mike Keane

Bova is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5 and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors requested that Bova be remanded pending sentence, she was released on her own recognizance.