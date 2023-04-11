Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Bills WR Stevie Johnson releases second children's book

Untitled design - 2023-04-11T122125.574.png
ImagineWe Publishers
Untitled design - 2023-04-11T122125.574.png
Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 12:23:15-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson has released another children's book, his second in a year.

The book, "Freddy J Makes His Play," features former Bills player, Fred Jackson. The book tells the story of how Jackson overcame obstacles to become a fan favorite and build his legacy.

The book will release on May 21 at an event from 2 to 4 p.m. at Resurgence Brewing Company.

"I know I speak for a lot of fans when I say I thoroughly enjoyed seeing Stevie come back to Buffalo to collaborate with Charlie and Zack to create these children's books," founder of 26 shirts and co-founder of the #BillsMafia movement Del Reid said. "I think people will love what's in store for this team's second story."

You can preorder the book beginning April 23, here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up