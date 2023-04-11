Former Bills WR Stevie Johnson releases second children's book

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson has released another children's book, his second in a year.

The book, "Freddy J Makes His Play," features former Bills player, Fred Jackson. The book tells the story of how Jackson overcame obstacles to become a fan favorite and build his legacy.

The book will release on May 21 at an event from 2 to 4 p.m. at Resurgence Brewing Company.

"I know I speak for a lot of fans when I say I thoroughly enjoyed seeing Stevie come back to Buffalo to collaborate with Charlie and Zack to create these children's books," founder of 26 shirts and co-founder of the #BillsMafia movement Del Reid said. "I think people will love what's in store for this team's second story."

You can preorder the book beginning April 23, here.

