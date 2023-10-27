Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick creates his all-pro player from former teammates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, made the trip to Western New York ahead of the Thursday night matchup between the Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium.

Fitzpatrick was tasked with creating his all-pro football player out of his former Bills and Buccaneers teammates.

Brain - Ali Marpet of the Buccaneers.

Face - Trent Edwards of the Bills.

Beard - Evan Smith of the Buccaneers.

Right Arm - Jameis Winston of the Buccaneers.

Left Arm - Fred Jackson of the Bills.

Torso - Scott Chandler of the Bills.

Legs - Mike Evans of the Buccaneers.

WKBW

The Bills sent the Buccaneers back to Tampa with a loss, 24-18.