Former Bills punter signs with Tijuana professional football team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Bills punter Matt Araiza signed with a Tijuana professional football team Thursday. Araiza's signing comes six months after he was cut by the Buffalo Bills in August 2022.

Araiza was named in a lawsuit by a then 17-year-old girl who claimed Araiza was one of two student-athletes that raped her during a house party off the San Diego State campus in October 2021.

Araiza's signing was announced by his new team, Galgos de Tijuana.