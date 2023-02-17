Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Bills punter signs with Tijuana professional football team

Matt Araiza buffalo bills
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Matt Araiza buffalo bills
Posted at 9:55 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 21:55:29-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Bills punter Matt Araiza signed with a Tijuana professional football team Thursday. Araiza's signing comes six months after he was cut by the Buffalo Bills in August 2022.

Araiza was named in a lawsuit by a then 17-year-old girl who claimed Araiza was one of two student-athletes that raped her during a house party off the San Diego State campus in October 2021.

Araiza's signing was announced by his new team, Galgos de Tijuana.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up