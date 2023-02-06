Former Bills player arrested for DUI in Florida

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis is charged with DUI following a crash in South Florida.

State Police there say Davis rear-ended a pickup truck that was pulled over on the side of the Florida Turnpike with a flat tire.

Police say the impact of the crash spun the truck around which hit the driver who was standing outside of the vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Davis smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and could barely stay awake while being interviewed after the crash.

The injured driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

We don't know the extent of that person's injuries.

Davis signed a one year deal with the Bills in 2018 but famously retired after playing just one game in Buffalo.