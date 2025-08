BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — This weekend marks a milestone birthday for former Bills head coach Marv Levy.

The Hall of Fame coach turned 100 years old Sunday.

Levy spent his birthday weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Fans helped him celebrate by singing Happy Birthday.

Levy coached the Bills for more than 11 seasons from 1986 to 1997.

He won 6 division titles, and earned four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.