Former Batavia principal accused of sexual conduct against a child

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County District Attorney announced that Jason Clark has been indicted on two counts of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

One charge is in connection to Clark allegedly engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old between Labor Day 2014 and mid-June 2015.

The second charge is in connection to Clark allegedly engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old between Labor Day 2015 and mid-June 2016.

Clark is a former principal of St. Paul Lutheran School in Batavia, according to the district attorney's office. 7 News has reached out to the school for a statement/comment and we are waiting to hear back.