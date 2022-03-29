Former Acropolis restaurant building in the Elmwood Village has been sold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The building that housed the former Acropolis restaurant in the Elmwood Village has been sold.

According to a report from Buffalo Business First, the building at 708 Elmwood Avenue was sold to Washington, D.C.-based Well Now LLC for $953,500.

Longtime owner Paul Tsouflidis confirmed the sale in a post on his Facebook page on March 24, saying in part, "today is the last day I will own something that has been in my family since 1982. 708 Elmwood Avenue. I couldn't be more proud of my parents and all of their accomplishments throughout the years. Buying something on Elmwood gave them hope and pride and they both eventually became US citizens after this purchase in 1982."

Tsouflidis continued on to say he was leaving the property in great hands with a new property owner and new restaurant owner.

"I am leaving the property in great hands with a new property owner and a new restaurant owner. I will let the new restaurateur share the news when the time comes. So excited to see this new concept open in the Elmwood Village," said Tsouflidis.