CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a Forestville man was arrested on three counts of rape in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation on July 6, 2022, found that 35-year-old Florian J. Oldebralski had sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of 15.

Oldebraski turned himself in on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and will be arraigned in Chautauqua County Court at a later date.