Forestville Central student drowns at Lake Erie Beach Park in Evans

EVANS, NY (WKBW) — Police are investigating a summer swimming tragedy, claiming the life of a teenager this holiday weekend in the Town of Evans.

According to a post from the Forestville Central School District, incoming sophomore, Sky Hahn, drown at Lake Erie Beach Park on Friday, despite efforts by lifeguards and first responders to save the 15 year old.

The Superintendent of Schools, Dr. John O'Connnor, releasing a statement, which reads, in part, "Sky was a valued member of the Forestville family, and his loss will be deeply felt by classmates, friends,, faculty, staff, and all who knew him."

The high school will be open Monday from 9am until 3pm for community members to come together.

Grief counselors will also be on hand for comfort and support.

