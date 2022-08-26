Forbes names Roswell Park one of America's 'Best Employers by State'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Forbes has named Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as one of America’s best-in-state employers of 2022.

The 'Best Employers by State' list, released on Wednesday, is based on an anonymous worker survey conducted by Statista.

Statista surveyed more than 70,000 employees that work for employers with at least 500 employees across 25 industry sectors on:

Work Environments

Culture

Wage Gaps

Inclusion

The list ranks over 1,000 employers across the country that received the best scores.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center ranks 11th in all of New York State and is the only Western New York healthcare center to be featured.

“I am so proud of every single employee on our team, as this recognition is a reflection on the community we have created together. Their contributions to our culture and the work we do make everything we achieve possible. I am grateful beyond measure to do this important work beside this incredible team.”



Dr. Candace Johnson, President and CEO at Roswell Park

You can read the full list from Forbes here.