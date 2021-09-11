For the first time in forever (18 months) Shea's opens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Theater District in Downtown Buffalo has been quiet for months. But with a flip of a switch, there was life. The 6-story sign that reads “Shea’s Buffalo,” was turned on for the first time in 18 months on Friday. In the theater was the first performance open to the public in the same amount of time.

Disney’s Frozen kicks off their national tour at Shea’s. The show will be in Buffalo for the next two weeks.

“It was incredibly warm feeling in the theater. The generosity of the audience, generosity of the performers being together live experiencing that. And starting the healing that we’re coming out of COVID and it was just an incredible feeling,” said Michael G. Murphy, the president of Shea’s Performing Art Center.

“For everyone, it's been a crazy time. For us, it was having the theater dark. It was rescheduling shows constantly, not knowing what's going to be happening next,” added Murphy.

